The Rev. Owen R. Chandler, Saguaro Christian Church

Senior Pastor. Husband. Father. Combat Veteran. He lives by the mantras that “love matters most” and “now is always the time to eat Mexican food.” Pastor Owen Chandler was on hand when Arizona’s first same gender weddings happened on October 17, 2014, as Senior Minister of Saguaro Christian Church in Tucson, AZ, one of the newer Open & Affirming Congregations in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Owen Chandler was recently deployed to Iraq as the Battalion Chaplain of the 336th CSSB. Whether in the pulpit or in his ACUs, Owen’s ministerial emphasis centers on discovering the healing, transformative power of the intersections between our story and God’s story.