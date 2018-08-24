Oct. 7: Tate comes off the bench in the first quarter at Colorado after starter Brandon Dawkins gets hurt. Tate rushes for 327 yards, an FBS record for quarterbacks, and four touchdowns. He also completes 12 of 13 passes for 154 yards and a score in Arizona’s 45-42 victory.
Colorado linebacker Rick Gamboa: “I’m pretty sure he knew exactly what he was capable of. That game definitely gave him a lot of confidence. The whole country, after seeing that, it kind of opened their eyes up to who Khalil Tate really was. He was just on a roll after that.”
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez: “I was watching from the sideline, and I was just kind of like: ‘Wow. This kid can really play some ball.’ Nobody really knew who he was until he had that game. When he came out and started breaking off long runs, I was like, ‘Man, who is this guy?’ Sure enough, he ended up being Khalil Tate.”
Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre: “Thanks for reminding me of Khalil Tate’s coming-out party. One thing I learned — don’t knock the first-string quarterback out.
“Khalil Tate is fast and explosive. Has great vision. And he just kept making play after play. That night he was exceptional, and we had a hard time tackling him. Hopefully we can tackle him better this year.”