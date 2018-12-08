Both say there isn’t much of a rivalry between Mobile and Birmingham, though they disagree on which city is better.
Smith: “He’s gonna say Birmingham, but I grew up in Mobile. I know everybody and everybody knows me. It’s kind of like Phoenix and Tucson. If I had to compare the two, Tucson would be Mobile and Birmingham would be Phoenix.”
Coleman: “Of course, I’m going to say Birmingham.”
Smith: “Don’t get me wrong. I liked living in Birmingham; it’s just that I grew up in Mobile.”
Coleman: “Birmingham is starting to rebuild. They’re trying to get a G League team for Birmingham, so they’re doing some good things for the city and I’m proud of it.”
Smith: That’ll be big, the G League.