Arizona guard Dylan Smith (3) grew up in Mobile, Alabama, less than four hours south of where teammate Justin Coleman lived in Birmingham.

Both say there isn’t much of a rivalry between Mobile and Birmingham, though they disagree on which city is better.

Smith: “He’s gonna say Birmingham, but I grew up in Mobile. I know everybody and everybody knows me. It’s kind of like Phoenix and Tucson. If I had to compare the two, Tucson would be Mobile and Birmingham would be Phoenix.”

Coleman: “Of course, I’m going to say Birmingham.”

Smith: “Don’t get me wrong. I liked living in Birmingham; it’s just that I grew up in Mobile.”

Coleman: “Birmingham is starting to rebuild. They’re trying to get a G League team for Birmingham, so they’re doing some good things for the city and I’m proud of it.”

Smith: That’ll be big, the G League.