Oct. 21: Tate rushes for 137 yards and a touchdown and passes for 166 yards and two scores in Arizona’s 45-44 double-overtime victory at Cal. The Golden Bears limit Tate to 14 rushing yards in the second half and overtime, but he beats them with his arm, including what turns out to be the game-winning touchdown pass.
Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk: “Khalil Tate is very fast. A great athlete. I remember being more sore after that game than any game I’ve ever played. My neck was sore for about a week. It was a very physical game.
“Everybody talks about how fast he is and how great of an athlete he is, but I think they overlook the fact that he’s also a really good passer.”