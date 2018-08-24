Buy Now

Khalil Tate was overcome with emotions in the final minutes of last week’s loss to USC. The WIldcats’ dynamic quarterback may have been tired, too: He ran a Pac-12-record 26 times.
Nov. 4: Ronald Jones II rushes for 194 yards and three TDs as No. 17 USC beats No. 22 Arizona 49-35.

Nov. 4: Arizona suffers its first loss since Tate took over at quarterback, falling 49-35 at USC — but not before rallying from a 22-point third-quarter deficit to force a 35-35 tie. Playing against many of his former high school teammates, Tate finishes with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus 146 passing yards and two TDs.

USC linebacker Cameron Smith: “He’s so dynamic and such a threat to defenses, whether it’s throwing the football or running it. Those dual threats, those option quarterbacks are tough to handle because they can do a lot.

“I’ve seen him, in the few games that I’ve watched, get out of anything and everything.

“They (Tate’s ex-teammates) didn’t have to warn any of us. We saw his ability on tape.”