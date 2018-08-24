Nov. 4: Arizona suffers its first loss since Tate took over at quarterback, falling 49-35 at USC — but not before rallying from a 22-point third-quarter deficit to force a 35-35 tie. Playing against many of his former high school teammates, Tate finishes with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus 146 passing yards and two TDs.
USC linebacker Cameron Smith: “He’s so dynamic and such a threat to defenses, whether it’s throwing the football or running it. Those dual threats, those option quarterbacks are tough to handle because they can do a lot.
“I’ve seen him, in the few games that I’ve watched, get out of anything and everything.
“They (Tate’s ex-teammates) didn’t have to warn any of us. We saw his ability on tape.”