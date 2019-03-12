Do-or-die tournaments can sometimes bring out the best in talented teams that have underachieved all season, whether because of chemistry, developmental or physical reasons.
UCLA played so poorly that coach Steve Alford was fired before conference play even began, despite having likely draft pick Kris Wilkes and a number of fringe NBA prospects. USC has stumbled along puzzlingly, despite having two of the conference’s best frontcourt players in Boatwright and Nik Rakocevic, plus a number of pro prospects on the wings.