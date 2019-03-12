Even if they opt to golf or hit the tables during the day, NBA scouts aren’t likely to miss Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game between UCLA and Stanford.
The Bruins have Wilkes, center Moses Brown and guard Jaylen Hands, all of whom are potential draft picks. Stanford features mismatch monster KZ Okpala, who possesses a rare combination of size, shooting and basketball IQ as a 6-foot-9 forward.
On Thursday at 6, the winner of that game will face ASU, which has potential first-rounder Luguentz Dort and fast-rising forward Zylan Cheatham.