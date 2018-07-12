50 S. Houghton Rd. (721-5299); 2545 E. Speedway Blvd. (777-3080); 250 E. Congress St. (207-7486); 5920 W. Arizona Pavilions Dr. (328-8145), thescreamery.com
The Screamery started in 2014 and has since blossomed into four locations across Tucson and one coming soon in Phoenix.
Linda and Kenny Sarnoski started The Screamery after trying a new diet, which consisted of only consuming natural and simple ingredients. At the time, they couldn’t find any all-natural ice cream choices. So, they made it themselves.
The ice cream is made with milk from grass-fed cows, cream, sugar, eggs and whatever flavor they’re currently playing with. It’s then pasteurized, sits for 24 hours, churned, and placed in a hardening cabinet to freeze for another 24 hours.
And despite four locations in Tucson and a fifth one two hours away, the ice cream is made the same for every spot.
“I still love our ice cream,” Linda says. “I still crave it, and I know that I’m eating a good, chemical-free dessert.”
Among her favorite flavors is the Sweet Cream Honeycomb, which is also a customer favorite. It’s made with local raw honey mixed into a sweet cream base.
She also loves Coffee Toffee, which is a coffee base with homemade butter toffee. She says customers also reach for Rough At Sea — a sea salt base with a honey-butterscotch swirl and candied nuts.
“What we try to do is stay true to old-fashioned roots of ice cream flavors,” Linda says. “That’s why we have common staples, but we also like to include fun, invented flavors to keep people interested.”
The Screamery is also serving banana splits for the summer. Get ’em while you can.