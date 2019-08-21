The high school football season begins Thursday night, and while not every program in Southern Arizona is scheduled to play, the “Week Zero” slate is loaded with notable matchups.
Thursday’s opener between Flowing Wells and Canyon del Oro is a rematch of last season’s thriller, which resulted in a 38-37 upset win for the Caballeros. Friday features a rivalry game between Mountain View and first-year coach Matt Johnson against Ironwood Ridge, Johnson’s former program.
The Star’s Justin Spears breaks out the crystal ball to predict how each matchup will shape up.
All games are on Friday, unless otherwise noted, and kick off at 7 p.m. All records are from 2018. The Star’s predicted winner is in ALL CAPS.