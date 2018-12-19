WHAT: In June 1861, Charles Dickens penned on a 4.5-by-7-inch sheet of stationary, "And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless us every one!" At the time, he had no way of knowing how desirable that handwritten quote would become.
MORE: Sold earlier this month in an online Fine Autographs and Artifacts auction by RR Auction, the quote, accompanied by an engraving of Dickens and housed in a red leather presentation folder, brought $23,597.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Signed "Charles Dickens, Knebworth, Tuesday Eighteenth June, 1861," the quote is the final line from the author's beloved 1843 novella "A Christmas Carol."
Knebworth House is a historic British manor, dating from the 15th century, where Dickens visited and staged amateur theatricals.
HOT TIP: The lot was described in the sale catalog as AQS. That's the book biz term for "Autograph Quotation Signed." Boosting the sale was that writing is bold, with a crisp signature. Plus, the paper is in good to fine condition, with light toning on the edges from exposure to light.
BOTTOM LINE: Autograph and antiquarian book aficionados note that this lot preceded Dickens' novel, "Great Expectations," by only one month.