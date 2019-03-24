WHAT: Dated circa 300-600 C.E., a Veracruz culture life-size ceramic vessel flute from Pre-Columbian Mexico caused no small sensation when it sold in a recent auction of classical antiquities, Asian and ethnographic art at Artemis Gallery. A working instrument made to resemble a figure with a headdress, loincloth and multiple adornments, the flute features strategically placed holes that produce differing pitches and sounds.
MORE: Probably originally painted when made, the piece sold for $49,800.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: The artifact is properly known as an ocarina, meaning vessel flute. According to the catalog, the top of the cross-legged figure wears a complex headdress with a large oval opening at the top for sound to exit. Note a necklace or instrument ornament that matches bracelets worn on each wrist. The rope-like neck piece is for function, as it is open on the lower end.
HOT TIP: The flute is similar to one in the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago.
BOTTOM LINE: Amazingly lifelike, the figure is surprisingly sophisticated, showing how advanced ceramic technology was in the culture. Ornaments are applied, but the piece was fired as a whole. Detailed pottery figures from the Veracruz period either had smiling faces or were serious adult figures, probably in the form of priests or nobles. Most of the figures were smashed as burial offerings. Repaired and restored from approximately a dozen fragments, this piece is about 75 to 80 percent original.