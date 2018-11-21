WHAT: When 22 lots from the estate of Stephen Hawking sold recently as part of a Christie's London online auction, material ranged from his original Ph.D. dissertation to Hawking's first wheelchair (He maintained a prodigious output despite living for 55 years with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a crippling neurodegenerative disease). The auction posted online for nine days.
One standout was a script for "The Simpsons" titled "Elementary School Musical," which aired in September 2010. Bound with a purple cover, with content featuring Hawking, the lot brought $8,114, according to conversion rates.
MORE: The sale titled "On the Shoulders of Giants: Newton, Darwin, Einstein, Hawking," was a compilation of material from all listed. Top seller was Hawking's 1965 dissertation for Cambridge University, "Properties of expanding universes." In handwriting at the bottom of the title page, the author wrote that the piece is his original work.
An online catalog states that when Cambridge made thesis contents available online in 2017, so many logged in that demand crashed the website.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Hawking was one of a kind and an inspiration to many. As a scientific celebrity revered for many reasons, these significant items made available to the public were a first. More than 400 bidders from 30 different countries registered to bid.
HOT TIP: According to Christie's, Hawking appeared on "The Simpsons" four times in 10 years. He joked that being on the show made him more famous than anything in science, and he kept a model of him as he appeared in the show in his home.
BOTTOM LINE: Total for the entire sale was $2.4 million (per the exchange rate). All Hawking items were 100 percent sold, and the entire sale was a near sweep. Hawking items came from his estate, and all proceeds were to benefit his foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.