WHAT: At auction, the worlds of magic and gambling memorabilia are closely aligned. After all, isn’t gambling, especially the crooked variety, basically a game of illusion? So, when an advanced collector of gambling history and devices decided to sell off his advanced collection, he sent it to Potter & Potter, a Chicago auction house best known for selling all things related to magic memorabilia. The sale consisted of printed material related to card sharping, gaming and cheating, plus historic devices related to the same.
MORE: Two unusual items related to cheating were notable. An original circa 1880 Will & Finck brass sleeve holdout soared to $9,000. Sometimes called a third hand, holdouts worked this way: With the device strapped to your arm under a sleeve, choose a card that you think may be useful during the game. Insert it in tongs at the end. Called a thief, the card will retract up your sleeve as you press a lever on the holdout. When you do the same during the game, the tongs come out of your sleeve, elastic slows the action, you palm the card, present it and voila! A successful scam.
For all its “benefits,” the gizmo had to be uncomfortable to use.
A 19th-century American loaded-dice jig brought $3,120. The instrument allowed cheats to drill into a die, and then insert lead to weight the side. Painted, the adjustment would be practically undetectable.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Early books on the sleight-of-hand mechanics of gambling are big with collectors. A first edition book on how to win at cards called “The Expert at the Card Table” sold for $16,800; presale estimate was $6,000 to $9,000. A circa 1865 first edition of “How Gamblers Win” brought $8,400.
HOT TIP: Material on methods of cheating, including marked or altered cards, deck switching, Three Card Monte and other cons, are always popular.
BOTTOM LINE: Gambling materials, such as vintage playing cards from long-gone casinos, marked chips, drugstore dice and gaffed dice, are also collected.