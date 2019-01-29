WHAT: Robot, space and superhero toys excelled when Milestone Auctions held a Premier Vintage toy auction last fall. Featured were two versions of a Japanese-made, battery-operated "Walking Batman." Each 12-inch tall figure was made post-World War II.
One came complete in an original box, apparently never opened but for presale testing: Decades after it was made, it worked. Presale estimate for the (probably) never played with figure plus box was $10,000 to $15,000. It sold for $16,800.
The second Walking Batman was in excellent condition and also had its original silk cape. It worked, as well, but was listed minus the box. With a presale estimate of $2,000 to $3,000, it sold for $3,600. See how much the original box counts?
In the vintage toy biz, the first is referred to as "new old store stock." To collectors, that is the peak of desirability. "New old" happens when a long-ago store or retailer shuts down, and shelved or stored items remain untouched in original wrappings. The circumstance, once fairly common, happens rarely in today's era of total liquidation. Another example is when someone receives a gift, stores it unopened in a closet and forgets about it.
MORE: The result set a new record for the toy at auction. Bidders fought over the Japanese-made box showing Adam West as Batman with sidekick Robin in the Batmobile, as they oohed and aahed over the gloss of the pristine toy's surface. And, no kidding, the cleanliness of the battery box.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Since his debut in 1939 on the cover of "Detective Comics #27," Batman has remained a universal dream of the ultimate crime fighter and champion of justice.
HOT TIP: Bidding on the top seller opened on the auction website with an absentee bid of $2,500. Bids reached $10,000 before the physical auction started. A number of auctions start online bidding a week or so before the in-house event.
BOTTOM LINE: In the same sale, a windup Mechanical Moon robot brought $3,120 and a circa 1875 Ives mechanical performing monkey sold for $4,680.