WHAT: A 60-year-old Japanese tin robot, originally given as a Christmas gift to a then-9-year-old boy, recently fetched $86,100 in a $1.9 million sale of collectible toys at Morphy Auctions in Pennsylvania. The result may astound readers who also got a robot during the same era. But we bet that few, if any, kept the gift in pristine condition for all those years. That's right: The 69-year-old consignor was the sole owner for all those years, and he kept it in as new condition!
Condition is one reason why the toy sold so high: The lithographed tin body remains bright and unmarred.
MORE: Machine Man is a rare surviving example from the "Gang of Five" robot series, a group produced by Masudaya during the late 1950s to early '60s. Together, the five are considered the most wanted of all vintage toys, and owning all five today is a Holy Grail of collecting.
All are major reasons why Machine Man soared, and why the battery-operated toy exceeded presale speculation.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: The five coveted Masudaya "gang" robots are: Lavender or Lady robot with claws; Radicon, the first wireless remote-control robot,; Target, the dart shooting robot; Train, with flashing lights and a train whistle; and Machine Man.
HOT TIP: At 15 inches tall, the boxy toy is big. Designed with bump-and-go action, Machine Man's ears, eyes and mouth light up as he moves.
BOTTOM LINE: Ordered by a U.S. importer, Machine Man was a limited edition, never listed in catalogs. So rare that it was not discovered to exist as part of the gang until 1997, it is the rarest of all five.
Need we even speculate on appreciation? This Machine Man is a sure bet until/unless a hidden cache surfaces. Don't hold your breath on that happening!