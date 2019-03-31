WHAT: Scoff all you want about Gen X and millennials, but here’s a nugget to pass on about those much-maligned generations: They are the cohort that will pick the collecting “gets” of the future. Further, by the time the rest of us get ready to cash in our curated treasures, they will already have moved on to even more recent items.
Consider the recent sale of a circa 1970s Weltron “GEC 2005” stereo system at Urban Culture Auctions. A Jetson-like spaceship perched on a pedestal, the turntable AM/FM stereo radio and 8-track tape deck with internal speakers plus external auxiliary ports estimated presale to sell for $300 to $500 soared to an astounding $7,800 (including the buyer’s premium). And no one knew if it still worked! Maybe it was the appeal of its clear injection molded disc-shaped dome lid that did the trick.
MORE: The story on GEC and Weltron spaceship stereos is that they were inspired by the sci-fi classic “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Available in two colors, they were the ultimate in futuristic designs then favored in everything from egg-shape furniture to fabrics and electronics.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Weltron is an American electronics maker whose items are sold in Australia under the GEC brand. Early products, including the stereo, are celebrated for space-age design.
HOT TIP: Urban Culture Auctions is a new launch from Palm Beach Modern Auctions, an established firm geared to selling Modernism. Clearly, auction gurus there spotted growing interest for 20th-century pop-culture collectibles, street art and celebrity memorabilia. The stereo sale clearly indicates demand for iconic design that is rising toward the status of iconic Modernism. Watch for certain midcentury electronics to rocket.
BOTTOM LINE: The sale included a trove of prison letters from Boston gangster Whitey Bulger ($910 to $1,430), astronaut-signed NASA items and boxed Swatch watches ($1,235).