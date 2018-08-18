For all the experience Miller has brought in via the transfer market over the past two seasons, and the immediate help Williams should provide, the UA coach is counting on a big freshman-to-sophomore jump across the board with his four second-year players.
It will be challenging leap for Brandon Randolph, whom Miller called "maybe our most talented returner." Barcello, Lee and Akot all played limited roles last season while Miller leaned heavily on his starters; all four averaged less than 12 minutes a game.
Miller: "Ira is one of many guys from last year’s team we’re really expecting to take a jump from their freshman to sophomore year. In my experience, with a talented player that’s often the window of time when they make the most significant stride. A lot of times they just happen to be behind some really good talent that is more experienced, so because of that they didn’t get maybe as big of an opportunity as a freshman.
"I do sound like a broken record, but I do think the biggest theme in this year’s team is the continued development of the players we recruited a year ago, and in some cases like Dylan (Smith) multiple years ago, where they’re developing in a framework of our system. Maybe on game nights they’ve been there in a more quiet way but they’re really important to our future. A lot of programs when they have turnover, they rely on not only who they recruit but also the development of those who have already been here."