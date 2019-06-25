After undergraduate school at the University of Montana I was accepted to attend the University of Arizona law school. Being from Montana I knew that tuition would be high and I would have to go into debt to attend. However my plans were changed shortly after being accepted when I received my draft notice.
The Vietnam War was raging and Uncle Sam needed young men. After serving in the Army, I changed my plans and attended law school in my home state. The cost to me was much cheaper and with the GI bill I realized I could complete law school almost debt free. My monthly and book stipend covered almost all my living expenses and tuition.
The GI bill not only paid for my education but allowed me to pursue the type of law I wanted to practice without having to worry about crushing debt. While I was not happy with being drafted, I can say the GI Bill was one of the best things to happen to me.
I repaid the government many times over for the benefits I received. Those benefits allowed me to not only do what I ended up loving, but also provided me with a good income which resulted in taxes owed. I always gladly pay them knowing that the GI Bill made so much of that possible. From my standpoint, the GI Bill was the best investment the government could make in me. I will be forever grateful.
Howard Strause