Marana High School offensive lineman Jordan Morgan chose the Wildcats over USC when he signed his national letter of intent for the UA on Wednesday.

Curry and Wolfe hadn’t announced their commitments publicly before Wednesday. Securing their signatures showed that Sumlin still has it as a closer.

Just as significant, Arizona held on to two players whom USC wanted — tackle Jordan Morgan of Marana and defensive back Chris Roland of Palmdale, California. The Trojans typically win those battles.

“It would have hurt to lose a kid like Jordan Morgan, who had been committed and is from Tucson,” Gorney said. “And Chris Roland is a local kid, much closer to ’SC than Arizona. A lot of times when they get those late offers … everybody thinks they’re going to flip.

“Them staying with Arizona, it’s a credit to the coaching staff and the relationships they built. It was big to get those kids, and it says that a lot of kids have bought into what they’re selling.”