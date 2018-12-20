Curry and Wolfe hadn’t announced their commitments publicly before Wednesday. Securing their signatures showed that Sumlin still has it as a closer.
Just as significant, Arizona held on to two players whom USC wanted — tackle Jordan Morgan of Marana and defensive back Chris Roland of Palmdale, California. The Trojans typically win those battles.
“It would have hurt to lose a kid like Jordan Morgan, who had been committed and is from Tucson,” Gorney said. “And Chris Roland is a local kid, much closer to ’SC than Arizona. A lot of times when they get those late offers … everybody thinks they’re going to flip.
“Them staying with Arizona, it’s a credit to the coaching staff and the relationships they built. It was big to get those kids, and it says that a lot of kids have bought into what they’re selling.”