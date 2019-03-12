Only Washington (at 38) has a NET rating under 60, so there’s no guarantee the Pac-12 can get more than one team in the NCAA Tournament field.
ASU also has the conference’s best wins – but also a brutal home loss to Princeton – so the Sun Devils (21-9) could be in position for an at-large bid, especially if they can win at least one more Pac-12 Tournament game. Oregon (61) might also have an argument if it can win a game or two.
The key to multiple bids is if Washington doesn't win the tournament. And if the Huskies and ASU each win a game to lock up an at-large spot, yet fail to win the tournament, they both could get bids on top of the tournament winner.
“I would like to think that Washington has certainly done enough to be an at large team," Miller said. " I think they're a team that can certainly win in the NCAA tournament ... and then ASU's done a lot. They played a great non conference schedule, have a premier win over Kansas, have played well at the end of the year. I'd like to think again that they would be rewarded by their total non conference and the fact that they've done a good job in the Pac-12.
"And maybe if a team like Oregon can get all the way to the championship.. utopia would be three teams. I sure hope we could get at least two in, but there's some other conferences that have a pretty good argument.”
Miller’s idea of utopia might also include Arizona being that third team by winning the championship game Saturday, but nobody on the outside will be expecting the Wildcats to do that.
That belief will have to come within themselves.