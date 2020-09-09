The Walterscheid siblings

Four of my siblings served in World War II. All entered the service from Carlsbad, N.M. Alfred James Walterscheid (1919-1996) was a First Lieutenant in the Air Force. He was a co-pilot in a B-17 bomber over Europe. After completing 28 missions, his plane was hit by flak and he was able to parachute out. He was imprisoned in a German POW camp for six months. Joseph Edward Walterscheid (1921-2015) was a second Lieutenant in the Air Force. Arthur Simons (1916-1979) served in the Navy; Irene Douglass (1920-2015) was a nurse and First Lieutenant in the Army Corps. All returned home safely, raised families, and lived good upright lives.
Patricia (Walterscheid) Baker
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!