For Arizona, the long trip to Hartford was hardly that.
Thanks to charter airplane travel, the Wildcats were able to practice at McKale Center on Saturday morning, then boarded a flight that took only 3 hours and 53 minutes to reach Bradley International Airport north of Hartford. They were in their hotel by 6 p.m., had dinner and prepared for Sunday’s game.
“The charter makes everything easier,” center Chase Jeter said.
The Wildcats had considered flying out on Friday because of the early start Sunday but nixed the idea. They really didn’t need to.
“it was a possibility, but we didn’t want to miss school,” said Ryan Reynolds, UA’s director of basketball operations.
UA will repeat the itinerary next weekend for its Dec. 9 game at Alabama, and the flight will be even shorter that time.