See reviews elsewhere on this site for The Rogue Theatre’s production of Eugene O’Neill’s masterpiece “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” Something Something Theatre Company’s “The Revolutionists” by the wildly popular (and for good reason) Lauren Gunderson and the Tony-nominated musical “ [title of show]” by the new theater group, Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company.
There is plenty of action on Tucson stages this fall. So much so that director and actor Annette Hillman was loathe to pick just three.
“I am very excited about seeing so many shows this season, such as ‘Heisenberg’ and ‘Accomplice’ at Live Theatre, and ‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’ at UA Rep, all of which have not been produced or presented in Tucson.”
Let’s break that down: Simon Stephens’ “Heisenberg,” about an unlikely May-December romance, is at Live Theatre Workshop through Sept. 28. “Accomplice,” by Rupert Holmes, a mystery that will leave you laughing, is at Live Theatre Oct. 10-Nov. 16, and the University of Arizona’s Arizona Repertory Theatre’s production of Matthew Lopez’s “The Legend of Georgia McBride, is Sept. 21-Oct. 6. The comedy is about an Elvis impersonator who finds more luck performing drag. That’s at the Tornabene Theatre.
But Hillman is particularly enthusiastic about three plays: “[title of show]’” the first offering from the new Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company (see review this section). “I’m a sucker for musicals,” she explains. Also, Arlene Hutton’s “Last Train to Nibroc,” Oct. 22-Nov. 3 at Invisible Theatre. It “involves a train ride, a romance and the bodies of Nathaniel West and F. Scott Fitzgerald on said train,” says Hillman. And she definitely plans to see “R & J, For Love of Money,” a showcase by students in the UA’s School of Theatre, Film & Television on Dec. 5-8. It’s a “deep semester-long dive into ‘Romeo and Juliet’ using the Fitzmaurice technique. Because I have worked with students from UA’s Theatre Studies program and their innovative and forward-thinking training in devised and performance art, I think this will be a brave new look at our old friend.” The Fitzmaurice technique is a whole-body approach to voice work, combining classical voice training techniques with bodywork such as yoga and bioenergetics. (Harold Dixon Directing Studio).
Chad Davies, actor and managing director of Winding Road Theatre Ensemble, is also looking forward to “Last Train to Nibroc” at Invisible Theatre, and “The Revolutionists” at Something Something Theatre Company. But also on his list is Invisible Theatre’s “Down to Eartha,” a bio-play about the singer Eartha Kitt. “I’m intrigued by the idea of learning about her success in the face of horrific gender and racial discrimination of the day,” says Davies. It’s a one-woman show written and performed by Dierdra McDowell. It’s Nov. 22-23 at Invisible Theatre.
Also on our can’t miss list: Arizona Repertory Theatre’s production of the musical “Pippin,” by Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson. The score is one you can’t get out of your head — in a good way — and the story, about a young prince in search of the secret to happiness, is just as appealing. It’s Oct. 19-Nov. 3. (Marroney Theatre).
Another musical has got us saving our quarters for tickets: “Cabaret” at Arizona Theatre Company. The Kander and Ebb musical about life in Berlin as the Nazis are just taking power seems particularly relevant these days. It’s Nov. 30-Dec. 29. Also at ATC, the stunning “Royale” continues through Sept. 28, and “Silent Sky,” about the 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt is by one of the most-produced playwrights today, Lauren Gunderson. It’s Oct. 22-Nov. 9. (All at Temple of Music and Art)
The Rogue Theatre is lightening things up after it finishes its run of “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” with Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit” Nov. 7-24. It centers on an eccentric medium who is summoned to the house of socialites to conduct a seance. It’s vintage Coward. (The Rogue Theatre)
There are a couple of shows for children that are creative and captivating, both at Live Theatre Workshop: “Pinocchio, the Legend of the Wooden Boy,” was adapted by UA grad Tyler West and directed by Angela Horchem, who has created the innovative masks for the production. It continues through Oct. 20. And Molly Shannon’s delightful “Tilly the Trickster,” about the girl Tilly who is just that, a trickster. It is Nov. 29-Dec. 28.
We are also looking forward to the new version of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Dec. 3-8, and “Anastasia,” a multimedia musical about a woman who tries to uncover her past. It’s Nov. 19-24. Both are Broadway in Tucson presentations and are at Centennial Hall.
There should be good laughs in Winding Road Theatre Ensemble’s “The Big Meal.” Written by Dan LeFranc it covers five generations of a family (and is only 90 minutes long). It’s Dec. 5-22. (Cabaret Theatre at the Temple of Music and Art)
Tucson playwright Monica Bauer mounts her play “Made for Each Other,” a comedy about a gay couple, Nov. 15-16 at Invisible Theatre.
Scoundrel & Scamp stages “The Little Prince,” adapted from the novel by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. It’s a physical theater approach to the classic story. This is the third season for the company, and it’s proven itself to be one worth supporting. It’s happening Oct. 17-Nov. 3. (Scoundrel & Scamp)
And finally, we aren’t sure which category this should run in, but we are sure you should catch it: Randy Rainbow, whose satirical videos on current events have won him legions of fans and an Emmy Award nomination is here Nov. 22. He is funny, clever, and a knock-out singer. (Fox Tucson)