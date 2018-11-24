By all accounts, the Wildcats like and respect each other, with little of the individual agendas that appeared to fracture last season’s team. But that didn’t translate into effectively sharing the ball in Maui.
The Wildcats averaged just 7.3 assists while turning the ball over an average of 15.0 times in three Maui games. Their ratio of assists to made field goals was just 33.8 percent — a mark that would be the fourth-worst in college basketball if based on Arizona’s entire season. Factoring in their three home wins, UA’s assists-to-made-field-goals ratio is 40.3, still the 31st-worst mark in Division I.
Their ball movement was the most glaringly deficient in their 91-74 loss to Gonzaga on Tuesday, when the Wildcats managed just three assists for their 21 field goals. They shot 41.2 percent from the field but took 13 fewer shots than the Bulldogs and saved themselves from a blowout loss by hitting 25 of 30 free throws.
“Three assists, that's tough, man,” Miller said. “There's not a lot of good basketball being played when you only have three assists.”
The Wildcats managed only nine assists a day later, with 19 turnovers, against Auburn. But Miller found his guys’ willingness to just take the ball and drive against Gonzaga in turn drove him nuts. He said the three assists against the Zags “really blows my mind.”
“I think what their defense did is they created a drive out of desperation, drive to shoot, drive to score” mentality against them, Miller said. “And you have to move the ball, you have to share the ball and you have to be able to find open teammates. But that's as much to Gonzaga's credit as it is to our detriment.”
Point guard Justin Coleman agreed. He said Gonzaga made it tougher in the second half by starting to switch defensively on nearly every player.
“It was hard for to us run our offense,” Coleman said. “We started to drive and not, like coach says, drive to kick for others. We started to drive and kick for our own, which we shouldn't have done. That's what got us in the hole we were in.”