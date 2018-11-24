Arizona received an average of just 6.3 points per game from its reserve players, or just 9.4 percent of its overall scoring.
Most notably, Dylan Smith scored just two points while missing all eight field goals he took (seven of them from 3-point range), while Emmanuel Akot scored just four points on 1-for-8 shooting while missing all four 3-pointers he took and Alex Barcello was scoreless in all three games.
Meanwhile, freshman guard Devonaire Doutrive played only a minute against Auburn and not at all in UA’s other two games.
All that meant even with Coleman’s all-league heroics — 20.7 average points on 57.1-percent shooting — the Wildcats could only go so far.
Arizona had only four bench points against Auburn, contrasting to the Tigers’ 33 points, and had just nine against Gonzaga. Of those nine against the Zags, five were free throws made by Ira Lee, who also made the bench’s only field goal against eight collective shots from reserve players.
With Jeter fouling out with 12 minutes left against Gonzaga, Miller played Lee and Akot for 17 minutes each, while Smith played 14 and Barcello five.
“We played our bench quite a bit and … when you sub like that you need some production,” Miller said after the Gonzaga game. “They're better than they played, but I think firepower off the bench and a little bit more balance inside and outside will help us.”
After the Auburn game, Miller also vowed to play Doutrive more often. The freshman guard has played in just 22 minutes over four appearances so far this season.
“I think it's up to us to get him in the game now, give him a try,” Miller said. “Sometimes a young guy like that will come in with confidence and maybe bolster what we have.”