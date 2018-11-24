Over their first three home games, defense and ballhandling were UA’s strong points. The Wildcats allowed opponents 55.7 points and 34.5 percent field goal shooting while averaging 3.0 blocks and 7.3 steals.
Over three games at Maui, UA’s opponents shot 49.4 percent from the field (though only 27.8 percent from 3-point range) while averaging 76.7 points. Meanwhile, UA’s average turnovers ballooned from 8.6 at home to 15.0 on Maui.
The competition on Maui had a lot to do with those dips, since the Wildcats aren’t exactly the Final Four contenders they were the last time they competed in the tournament, back in 2014-15 en route to a 34-win season.
So maybe the best they can do, the way Miller explained it, is offer a consistent effort.
“When you're around our team every day you really get the same look,” Miller said after the Iowa State game. “We have very few ups and downs and that consistency, if we can keep that up, that will take us as far as we can go. And that's really what we're trying to do, can we become the best team that we can be? This isn't a year ago, three years ago, five, six, years ago, when we were here four years ago, (when) all that we were asked about was National Championship, Final Four.
“That was much different. For us right now, it's can we get better? What will we be like tomorrow? And can we stay on the right track?”