While the lack of bench help put more pressure on the Wildcats’ starters, Jeter indicated in two postgame interviews that more a consistent mental approach could make a difference for everyone.
Arizona led Gonzaga by 13 points early in the second half before losing by 17, and trailed Auburn by only two with 10 minutes left before losing by 16.
Jeter said after the Auburn game that the Wildcats need to work on “not getting too excited” when things go well, and keep a consistent fighting mentality no matter what is going on.
Earlier in the week, after Arizona came back from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Iowa State, Jeter said the Wildcats were “intimidated” early by the Cyclones’ deafening fan base inside the Lahaina Civic Center and needed to avoid letting the crowd dictate their response.
“We knew what we had to do defensively, we knew what we had to do from the jump,” Jeter said. “I think we came out a little bit lax in the beginning and then kind of we got caught up in the atmosphere.”