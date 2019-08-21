Colorado’s first-year coach Mel Tucker delivered the most bold quote among his Pac-12 peers during the offseason.
Tucker, who was the defensive coordinator at Georgia last season, was not complimentary about Pac-12 football and vows to make the Buffaloes a defense-first, physical team to compare with Utah’s Kyle Whittingham and Washington’s Chris Peterson.
“If you want to play in a tennis-shoes league, come out here,” Tucker told Colorado reporters. He compared Pac-12 style of play to “flag football.”
“That ain’t good,” he said.
If Tucker can infuse the Buffaloes with a sense of toughness, it’ll be a rare show of muscle in the league. Since ASU joined the league in 1978, Sun Devil coach Frank Kush, Washington’s Don James and Whittingham have led the league in muscle-first football.
Arizona is not alone searching for a football championship
The Wildcats enter the season with a painful history: they have not won an outright Pac-12 championship since joining the league in 1978; they tied for the 1993 championship, but UCLA had the tiebreaker to play in the Rose Bowl.
But Arizona has plenty of company. Here are the longest streaks without an outright league championship in Power 5 football:
Iowa State. The Cyclones haven’t won a conference title since 1912, when they played in the old Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Mississippi State. The last MSU football championship — not to be confused with an SEC division title — was 1941.
Purdue last won an outright Big Ten championship in, ahem, 1929. The Boilermakers did get to go to the Rose Bowl after winning a three-team tiebreaker in the 2000 season.
Duke. The nation’s top basketball school hasn’t won the ACC football title since 1962; it tied in 1989 but lost a tiebreaker for the No. 1 spot.
Kentucky. When Adolph Rupp was the nation’s most feared basketball coach at Kentucky, the Wildcats won their last outright SEC title, in 1950.
Cal. The Golden Bears tied for the Pac-8 title in 1975 but haven’t played in the Rose Bowl since 1950.
Oregon State. It’ll take Arizona another 22 years to match OSU’s current 63-year drought without a Rose Bowl appearance.
Texas Tech. The Red Raiders will play at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 14 and they’ll be able to feel some of Arizona’s pain. Texas Tech hasn’t won a conference title — SWC or Big 12 — since 1976.