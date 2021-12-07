Theodore (Ted) Burhans, Tucson Electric Power
Ted Burhans is the Director of Emerging Technology and Innovation for Tucson Electric Power. As a long-time Tucsonan, he is a proud Tucson High Badger and University of Arizona Wildcat. At UA, Ted earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management, and in 2018 earned his MBA from the UA’s Global Campus. During his undergrad, he participated in a TEP internship and fell in love with the electric utility industry. Shortly after graduating college, he began his career at TEP and has progressed from implementing energy efficiency and solar programs, to now overseeing those areas, as well as TEP’s electric vehicle program, technical services and emerging technologies team. Ted serves on the board of directors for the Tucson Children’s Museum, and also on the Systems and Industrial Engineering Partner Board at the UA College of Engineering. In his spare time, he loves to travel and support the Wildcats with his wife, Jacki, and their son, Jaxson.