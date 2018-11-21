Kiernan’s Kindness has been bringing their wonderful therapy dog team to visit the young adults in our special-needs day program here at the JCC for the past few months. It’s always such an amazing experience to watch the interaction between the members in our group and the dogs that come each week. Kiernan’s team helps provide a sense of connection and also a beautiful communication between man and canine. We are thankful for each of the dogs and their compassionate owners who help make this special experience possible.
Amy Massie