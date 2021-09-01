There at the Pentagon, in service to the nation

This sergeant major had arrived just after 9 a.m. in the south parking lot and I was wondering about the heavy volume of smoke arising from the Pentagon's west side. Being on temporary active duty with the Joint Reserve Intelligence Unit, I had been en route to work at the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Pentagon. That is until two officers nearby told me a plane had struck the Pentagon. At almost at the same time, I heard on NPR that the World Trade Center had been hit by a plane! It registered — Usama Bin Laden's mode of operation. That struck home! We were under attack by Al Qaeda.
Fortunately, this sergeant major could report to the Directorate of Administration of Defense Intelligence Agency at Bolling Air Force Base — Frank "Red Tiger" Miller, my former boss, a retired Army major. I relieved Red Tiger from being desk-bound so he could assess and react where needed most. And that was most everywhere! I maintained the desk log, handled incoming calls, and briefed Red Tiger, accordingly, throughout 9/11. We became an immediate working team of the first order in order to support the director, Bill Thompson, from being overwhelmed by 9/11 events. We had to keep the director fresh, unburdened with as much as possible, so he could think and react in the best manner possible. It was a godsend to be teaming up with Red Tiger. In brief, 9/11 was my first day of combat, unarmed and in civilian dress, yet even though shocked, this sergeant major was ever so thankful to be in service to the nation.