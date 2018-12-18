Because of its top-rated 2019 recruiting class and likely returners, UA’s offensive efficiency will be expected to improve next season.
While starring in the City of Palms Classic this week in Fort Myers, Florida, UA signee Josh Green told Flohoops.com that he can’t wait to get on the court with fellow five-star recruit Nico Mannion.
Mannion and Green joined Scottsdale Bella Vista’s Terry Armstrong and Cameroonian center Christian Koloko in signing letters of intent last month to play for the Wildcats, while the additional commitment of Minnesota forward Zeke Nnaji helped give UA the No. 1 recruiting class in 2019 so far.
“I feel like we can be pretty good,” Green told Flohoops.com. “With the guys there now and me and Nico coming in, I think we’re going to be a really good situation. I’m really looking forward to playing with Nico, Terry, Zeke and Koloko. …
“I feel we have a good chance of winning the Pac-12 and making it to the tournament.”