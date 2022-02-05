There's plenty of fun for children and teens at the Tucson Festival of Books

There’s nothing like hearing authors talking about their latest books to make a child want to read. There will be plenty of authors doing just that.

And if that isn’t enough, there’s Science City. Admission will be free all weekend at the Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium and the Arizona State Museum. Families will find hands-on activities with several exhibitors including the NSF’s NOIRLab.

Other Science City exhibitors include the Tucson L5 Space Society, the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, Steward Observatory and the Lunar and Planetary Lab.

Stay closer to Earth and learn about Kartchner Caverns State Park, the Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine, the Sky Islands, birds with the Tucson Audubon Society and Arizona’s Desert Legume Program.

Learn about insects with the SciTech Institute and Arizona Insect Discovery, and learn about reptiles with the Tucson Herpetological Society. There’s even something for math lovers who can have some Pi Day fun — Pi Day is Monday, March 14.

Find all of the schedules and lists of exhibitors online at TucsonFestivalofBooks.org. You can click the children/teens category at the top of the schedule to see just that category.

Keep in mind that some schedules, exhibits and procedures may change because of COVID safety precautions. Check TucsonFestivalofBooks.org frequently for up-to-date information.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

