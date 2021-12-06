 Skip to main content
There's still time to give to those in need for the holidays

Several upcoming local holiday drives are accepting donations for children and families in need over the next few weeks, including Stuff the Bus to benefit Miracle En El Barrio (pictured here in 2019). The toy drive seeks to collect at least 2,500 toys during the Fourth Avenue Street Fair from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12 in front of O’Malley’s on Fourth Avenue, 247 N. 4th Ave.

 Courtesy of Miracle En El Barrio

There’s still plenty of time — and abundant opportunity for budgets of all sizes — to get your gifting on for the holidays. Over the next week, Tucsonans with a heart for helping can choose from contributing to toy drives to benefit local kids in need and/or adopting children and families through Interfaith Community Services Holiday Gifts of Love Program.

With COVID still casting a shadow over the holiday, donations are needed as much as ever, according to Melissa Royer, Director of Marketing & Communications for Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson.

“There is a real need to provide hope and bring smiles to our young people’s faces. They are navigating a lot of challenges and don’t necessarily feel like they have a lot of wins right now. Many have experienced loss in their lives from COVID and there is such divisiveness from COVID within families and the community. It has been really important that we are able provide a safe, stable environment that brings joy and support to the kids we serve,” Royer said.

That support is also needed to provide toys for 2,500 children from low-income families in South Tucson through the 19th Annual Miracle en el Barrio, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m on Monday, Dec. 20 at St. John’s Church, 602 W. Ajo Way.

The event has gifted more than 35,000 toys since it was founded by NOVA Home Loans CEO Jon Volpe and his friend, Steve Nuñez; the project is now the single largest toy donation drive by a private business, according to coordinator Kathy Stern.

“This year, especially with the struggles people have faced over the last couple years, we are expecting to have a bigger crowd that ever. We have wonderful sponsors and Tucson is always so generous. We are so appreciative of everyone’s help to make this event happen,” said Stern.

Spreading seasonal cheer for families in need is also a priority for the Interfaith Community Services (ICS) Gifts of Love program, which still has more than 50 families in need of “adoption.”

“A lot of the families we have left are larger families with nine or 10 kids. Teaming up with co-workers or friends so you can each buy for one child is a fun way to bond together while helping provide for those families,” said ICS Special Projects Coordinator Mariah Erhart.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

How You Can Help: Bring Holiday Cheer to Kids and Families in Need

What: Toy Drive sponsored by TMC’s We are Champions

When: Daily through Friday, Dec. 10

Where: TMC Foundation, 5301 E. Grant Rd.; donations can be dropped in the bins at the Patio Building, located at the northeast corner of Beverly and Grant Roads. One bin is in the parking lot on the east side of the Patio Building; another is in the courtyard of TMC Foundation offices.

Donations for children ages seven to 17 are requested for children receiving care in the hospital and for one of TMC’s partnering organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. Especially needed are gifts for teens, including sports balls; headphones and earbuds; body lotions and make-up; socks, sweatshirts and scarves; and $10 gift cards for fast food. Prefer not to shop? Visit the website at tmcaz.com/foundation/foundation-events/we-are-champions/toy-drive to make a donation online.

What: Interfaith Community Services Holiday Gifts of Love Program

When: Donors can register to adopt individuals or families through Dec. 10 at roonga.com/giftsoflove2021; Gifts must be delivered by Dec. 17 to Interfaith Community Services, 2820 W. Ina Road.

The Holiday Gifts of Love Program seeks to match 285 families—more than 700 children, adults and seniors—with donors who will provide clothing, gifts, toys and/or food during the holidays. Individuals, groups of friends, businesses, religious groups and civic organizations are encouraged to team up to adopt families. You can make a monetary donation to support the cause at icstucson.org/gifts-of-love-holiday. For more information contact Mariah Erhart at 520-477-0275 or merhart@icstucson.org.

What: Miracle En El Barrio Stuff the Bus

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12

Where: Fourth Avenue Street Fair in front of O’Malley’s on Fourth Avenue, 247 N. Fourth Ave.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be collected for the 19th Annual Miracle En El Barrio, which seeks to provide free toys for at least 2,500 children in need in South Tucson. Toys or monetary contributions can also be dropped from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 16 at NOVA Home Loan locations at Corporate Center, 6245 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 400; River Branch, 1650 E. River Road, Suite 108; Sunrise Branch, 3430 E. Sunrise Dr., Suite 150; Swan Branch, 2810 N. Swan Rd., Suite 160; Northwest Branch, 6893 N. Oracle Rd., Suite 121. For more more information, call Kathy Stern at 520-202-4851.

Monetary donation made payable to “Miracle En El Barrio” can also be sent to:

NOVA Home Loans c/o Kathy Stern

6245 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 400

Tucson, AZ 85711

