There's still time to give to those in need for the holidays

There’s still plenty of time — and abundant opportunity for budgets of all sizes — to get your gifting on for the holidays. Over the next week, Tucsonans with a heart for helping can choose from contributing to toy drives to benefit local kids in need and/or adopting children and families through Interfaith Community Services Holiday Gifts of Love Program.
With COVID still casting a shadow over the holiday, donations are needed as much as ever, according to Melissa Royer, Director of Marketing & Communications for Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson.
“There is a real need to provide hope and bring smiles to our young people’s faces. They are navigating a lot of challenges and don’t necessarily feel like they have a lot of wins right now. Many have experienced loss in their lives from COVID and there is such divisiveness from COVID within families and the community. It has been really important that we are able provide a safe, stable environment that brings joy and support to the kids we serve,” Royer said.
That support is also needed to provide toys for 2,500 children from low-income families in South Tucson through the 19th Annual Miracle en el Barrio, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m on Monday, Dec. 20 at St. John’s Church, 602 W. Ajo Way.
The event has gifted more than 35,000 toys since it was founded by NOVA Home Loans CEO Jon Volpe and his friend, Steve Nuñez; the project is now the single largest toy donation drive by a private business, according to coordinator Kathy Stern.
“This year, especially with the struggles people have faced over the last couple years, we are expecting to have a bigger crowd that ever. We have wonderful sponsors and Tucson is always so generous. We are so appreciative of everyone’s help to make this event happen,” said Stern.
Spreading seasonal cheer for families in need is also a priority for the Interfaith Community Services (ICS) Gifts of Love program, which still has more than 50 families in need of “adoption.”
“A lot of the families we have left are larger families with nine or 10 kids. Teaming up with co-workers or friends so you can each buy for one child is a fun way to bond together while helping provide for those families,” said ICS Special Projects Coordinator Mariah Erhart.
