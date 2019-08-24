Classes begin at the UA this week, launching a 2019-20 sports season in which the Wildcats appear capable of fielding Top 25-type teams in softball, baseball, women’s golf, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and men’s track and field.
Maybe it’s not what Stanford and UCLA expect, but it should be a year in which the Wildcats make a move toward returning to the Top 25 of the Director’s Cup standings — and challenge for national titles in women’s golf and softball.
Here’s my list of the 10 difference-makers on campus, ’19-20:
1. Delaney Schnell, diving. No one at the UA has an international sports profile to match Schnell, a Tucson High product: She won a bronze medal in platform diving at the FINA World Championships in July, and then won a bronze in the Pan American Games a few weeks later in synchronized diving. The only unknown is whether she will redshirt in 2019-20 to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.
2. Austin Wells, baseball. The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year hit .353 with a team-high 60 RBIs and a freshman-record 73 runs. Then the catcher-first baseman was named the Cape Cod League’s top pro prospect. Big time.
3. Aari McDonald, women’s basketball. The face of Arizona’s rebirth as a potential women’s basketball power, McDonald broke the UA’s single-season scoring record with 890 points in her debut last year. What’s next? How about being a consensus All-American?
4. Yu-Sang Hou, women’s golf. In Arizona’s last two seasons — the 2018 national championship and a No. 4 finish in 2019 — Hou became a potential national champion herself.
5. Carlos Villarreal, men’s track. He won the gold medal at 1,500 meters at the Pan American Games. His next step is to join the greatest distance runners in UA history: Martin Keino, Marc Davis, Lawi Lalang, Abdi Abdirahman and Robert Cheseret.
6. Nico Mannion, men’s basketball. Although he hasn’t played a minute of college basketball, the freshman point guard carries the weight of Arizona’s hopes to return to national relevance. Watch the first five games; Mannion could score 100 points, which would tie Deandre Ayton’s first five UA games, and surpass those of freshmen Chase Budinger (95), Lauri Markkanen (94) and Jerryd Bayless (92).
7. Jessie Harper, softball. Arizona’s senior shortstop led the NCAA with 29 home runs. She’s as good as it gets in college softball.
8. Jordan Geist, track and field. Although he may redshirt to prep for the U.S. Olympic Trials, Geist won a silver medal in the shot put at the Pan American Games, won the Pac-12 title and was named the league’s athlete of the year in field events.
9. Trevor Werbylo, men’s golf. Entering his junior season, the Salpointe Catholic grad, who finished No. 7 in U.S. Amateur qualifying this summer, has the ability to average under 70 strokes per round. If he did, he’d be the second UA golfer in history to do so.
10. Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, softball. Mike Candrea's leadoff hitter and defensive standout hit .386 with 19 home runs to be named a first-team NFCA All-American for the second year in succession.