The 10 leading state championship high school coaches in Tucson history:
1 (tie): Kristie Stevens, 15 titles: She coached Catalina Foothills’ girls tennis teams to 15 state championships from 1993-2019, winning her 15th a week ago and then announced her retirement from coaching.
1 (tie): Bobby DeBerry, 15 titles: He coached Sunnyside to 15 state wrestling championships from 1996-2011.
3: Doc Van Horne, 13 titles: He coached Tucson High’s track and field team to 13 state championships from 1927-53.
4. Nicole Penkalski, 12 titles: She coached Catalina Foothills’ boys and girls swimming teams to 12 state championships from 2000-05.
5. Sue Clark, 11 titles: She coached Tucson High’s girls tennis team to 11 state titles from 1959-72.
6. Hank Slagle, 10 titles. He coached Tucson High’s baseball team to 10 state titles from 1942-54.
7 (tie): Robb Salant, 9 titles: He coached Catalina Foothills’ boys tennis team to eight state championships from 1997-2011 and the Rincon boys tennis team to the 1989 state title.
7 (tie): Don Klostreich, 9 titles: He coached Sunnyside to nine wrestling championships from 1979-88.
9. Tucson High baseball coach Andy Tolson; Salpointe boys soccer coach Wolfgang Weber; Catalina Foothills girls soccer coach Charlie Kendrick; and Flowing Wells wrestling coach Dave Thomas all coached their teams to seven state championships. Sunnyside’s Richard Sanchez coached the Blue Devils to five state wrestling titles and two state football championships.