These establishments received excellent ratings in February

We know that in these days of self-quarantining and COVID-19 or Coronavirus fears, many of us won't e eating out much, but we still want to highlight those restaurants, schools, day care centers and other establishments that scored an Excellent rating when the Pima County Health Department inspected them in February.
- 3 Brothers, Mobile Food Truck
- Ace Hardware-Desert Vista, 2221 N. Country Club Plaza
- AFC Sushi @ Food City #156, 1221 W. Irvington Road
- Agua Caliente School, 11420 E. Limberlost Road
- Albertson's #963 - Deli, 6600 E. Grant Road
- Albertson's #963 - Meat, 6600 E. Grant Road
- Albertson's #963 - Supermarket, 6600 E. Grant Road
- Amphi STEM Elementary Innovation Academy, 825 W. Desert Fairways Dr., Oro Valley
- Angela's Mexican Food, 9190 N. Coachline Blvd, 140
- Apollo Middle School, 265 W. Nebraska St.
- Arco AM PM, 7601 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Barrio Bread, 18 S. Eastbourne
- Best Burger Truck, Mobile food truck
- Big Lots #4272, 3820 W. Ina Road
- Big Lots #4329, 3959 N. Oracle Road
- Bings Boba Tea, 2510 N. Campbell Ave.
- Blacktop Grill, 9446 N. Bald Eagle Ave.
- Blake's Lotaburger, 2810 E. Speedway
- The Boxyard, 238 N. Fourth Ave.
- Branding Iron Bar, 5442 S. 12th Ave.
- Burger King, 8702 E. Broadway
- Burger King #6046, 2040 E. Irvington Road
- C3 Tucson 3, 1010 Finance Center Drive
- Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley
- Canyon Del Oro High School Culinary Arts Program, 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley
- Canyon Del Oro High School Early Learning Center, 25 W. Calle Concordia
- Canyon Ranch - Demo, 8600 E. Rockcliff Road
- Canyon Ranch - Employee Cafe, 8600 E. Rockcliff Road
- Carnitas El Michoacano, Mobile food truck
- Carls Jr. 7519, 615 W. Congress St.
- The Center at Tucson, 5020 E. Glenn St.
- Century El Con 20, 3601 E. Broadway
- Century Gateway 12, 770 N. Kolb Road
- Childtime Learning /center, 5675 E. River Road
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 905 E. University Blvd.
- Circle K Store #2741634, 6310 E. Golf Links Road
- Cols Stone Creamery, 5870 E. Broadway
- Cold Stone Creamery, 1927 E. Speedway
- Copper Creek Elementary School, 11620 N. Copper Spring Trail, Oro Valley
- Coronado Elementary and Middle School, 3401 E. Wilds Road
- Coronado Headstart, 3401 E. Wilds Road
- Cross Middle School, 1000 W. Chapala Drive
- CVS / Pharmacy #9211, 6488 N. Oracle Road
- Desert Skies Preschool, 7730 N. Oracle Road
- Donna Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
- Drachman Primary School, 1085 S. 10th Ave.
- Dunbar Project, 325 W. Second St.
- Edible Arrangements, 6176 E. Speedway
- Eegee's, 3360 E. Ajo Way
- El Palenque, 6126 S. Nogales Highway
- El Perro Loco, 2013 S. Fourth Ave.
- El Super Meat, 3372 S. Sixth Ave.
- Emily Gray Junior High School, 11150 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Food City #156 Bakery, 1221 W. Irvington Road
- Food City #156 Deli, 1221 W. Irvington Road
- Food City #156 Tortilla Factory, 1221 W. Irvington Road
- Foxy Roxy's Chickens N Cone, Mobile food truck
- Fry's Food & Drug Store - Bakery, 15950 S. Rancho Sahuarita, Sahuarita
- Gitano, 3950 S. Country Club Road
- Hampton Inn & Suites, 9095 S. Rita Road
- Haus of Brats LLC, Mobile food truck
- Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment Inc., 1200 N. Country Club Drive
- Hot Dogs El Sinaloense #2, Mobile Food Truck
- Hot Dogs La Chipilones #2, Mobile Food Truck
- In-N-Out Burger, 3711 E. Broadway
- Jimmy John's, 2575 N. Campbell Ave.
- Jozarelli's, Food Truck
- Karamelo Kings 2, 1945 S. Sixth Ave.
- Kettlelicious LLC, Mobile food truck
- Kikka @ WF River Road, 5555 E. River Road
- Kimpo Oriental Market, 5595 E. Fifth St.
- Krystal Clear Daycare, 108 W. 27th St.
- Kukai, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, #11
- La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. La Canada Drive
- Leman Academy of Excellence, 12255 La Canada, Oro Valley
- Los 3 Plebes, Food Truck
- Lupitas Dogs, Mobile food truck
- Magnolia Blossom, Mobile food truck
- Marco's Pizza (Tucson Pizza LLC), 6330 E. Golf Links Road
- McDonald's, 2990 W. Valencia Road
- McDonald's #11424, 2525 S. Craycroft Road
- Manzanita Elementary, 3000 E. Manzanita Ave.
- Marty Birdman Recreation Center, 2536 N. Castro
- The Meat Man's Choice, Food Truck
- Mestizos Restaurant, 1118 W. St. Mary's Road
- Mr. Giggles Ice Cream, 3950 S. Country Club Road
- Morning Star Headstart, 1201 E. 25th St.
- Natural Grains LLC / La Tauna Tortilla Factory, 810 E. 19th St.
- Ocotillo Elementary School, 5702 S. Campbell Ave.
- Oro Valley Country Club, 300 W. Greenock Dr., Oro Valley
- Oumi Sushi @ Sprouts #22, 7877 E. Broadway
- Outback Steakhouse #0315, 2240 W. Ina Road
- Painted Sky Elementary School, 12620 N. Woodburn Ave., Oro Valley
- Parritas Mexican Food, 301 W. 29th St.
- Panda Express #1155, 6370 E. Golf Links Road
- The Peaks at Santa Rita, 661 W. Calle Torres Blancas, Green Valley
- Pima County Adult Detention Center, 1270 W. Silverlake
- Pinches, Mobile food truck
- Pio Decimo Center Child Care Center, 848 S. Seventh Ave.
- Pio Decimo Center Food Pantry, 848 S. Seventh Ave.
- Pizza Luna, 1101 N. Wilmot Road
- Polos Taqueria, Mobile Food Truck
- Raspados Rio Sonora, 5015 S. 12th Ave.
- Renee's Organic Oven, 7065 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Raising Canes, 2604 E. Speedway
- Sam Lena Park Snack Bar, 3400 S. Country Club Road
- Santa Rosa Child Development, 1065 S. 10th Ave.
- Scented Leaf Tea House & Lounge, 943 E. University Blvd.
- See's Candy, 5770 E. Broadway
- Smoothie Factory, 1031 N. Park Ave., #123
- Snow Fox F679, 15950 S. Rancho Sahuarita, Sahuarita
- Solid Grindz Restaurant, Mobile food truck
- Sonoraz Style, 732 W. Laguna St.
- Southside Headstart, 317 W. 23rd St.
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Bakery, 7877 E. Broadway
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Deli, 7877 E. Broadway
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Meat, 7877 E. Broadway
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Bakery, 7665 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Deli, 7665 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Meat Department, 7665 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Supermarket, 7665 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley
- Starbucks Coffee #8745, 6291 E. Speedway
- Starbucks Coffee, 7812 E. Speedway
- Stompin Grounds, Mobile food truck
- Super G's, Mobile food truck
- Sushi-Kito, 5650 S. 12th Ave., #180
- Teaholic, 1031 N. Park Ave.
- Takamatsu Restaurant, 5532 E. Speedway
- Tanque Verde Elementary School 2600 N. Fennimore Ave.
- Tanque Verde High School, 4201 N. Melpomene Way
- Terisushi, 4207 S. Sixth Ave.
- Tucson Convention Center Upper Kitchen, 260 S. Church Ave.
- Tucson Fruit & Produce, 810 E. 17th St.
- Tucson Marriott University Park, 880 E. Second St.
- Tucson Place Assisted Living, 5660 N. Kolb Road
- Tucson Place Memory Care, 5660 N. Kolb Road
- Tumerico Vegetarian Food, Mobile food truck
- U of A Pima County Extension Garden Kitchen Catering, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
- U of A Pima County Extension Garden Kitchen Teaching/Demonstration, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
- Valencia Middle School 4400 W. Irvington Road
- Valley View Early Learning Center, 3435 E. Sunrise Drive
- Variety H2O + Ice Cream, 6330 E. Golf Links Road, A138
- Veloz Hot Dogs, Mobile food truck
- Venture N Inc., 1239 N. Sixth Ave.
- Vivapura, 960 E. 17th St.
- Walgreens #07209, 3800 W. Ina Road
- Wal-Mart Supercenter #1612 - Grocery, 1650 W. Valencia Road
- Warren Elementary School, 3505 W. Milton Road
- White Elementary School, 2315 W. Canada St.
- Whole Foods Market - Bakery, 5555 E. River Road
- Whole Foods Market - Fast Food, 5555 E. River Road
- Whole Foods Market - Meat, 5555 E. River Road
- Whole Foods Market - Supermarket, 5555 E. River Road
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com