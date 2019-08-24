One of the most inviting stories of Arizona’s athletic Class of 2019 is that track coach Fred Harvey was able to recruit Camron Herron, a middle-distance runner from Fairbanks, Alaska.
Herron, the 12th fastest 800-meter runner in the nation last year, is the son of Doug Herron, one of Arizona’s leading middle-distance runners in history. Doug ran 1:47.00 as a Wildcat in 1986; Cam has already clocked 1:49.2. Injuries ended Doug Herron’s UA career, but he now operates the Alaskan Running Academy in his hometown of Anchorage. His son is on campus, trying to win a spot on coach James Li’s 2019 cross country team.
Watch these 10 new Wildcats
Here’s my list of the 10 leading first-year athletes at Arizona:
1. Nico Mannion, men’s basketball. Enough said.
2. Faith Knelson, women’s swimming. Technically, Knelson is apt to transfer to the Class of 2020, taking a “gap year” while she trains for the Tokyo Olympics. But she is a game-changer no matter when she suits up for Augie Busch’s club; Knelson won silver and bronze medals at the Pan American Games this month and was part of Team Canada’s junior world record in the 400 medley relay.
3. Dawson Netz, baseball. A pitcher from Pasadena, California, Netz was part of the Perfect Game All-American Game, the equivalent of basketball’s McDonald’s All-American game. He had an 0.43 ERA as a high school senior with 99 strikeouts in 65 innings.
4. Helena Pueyo, women’s basketball. Adia Barnes’ recruiting class is loaded, but she said that Pueyo, a 6-foot-1-inch guard from Spain “will be a star in the Pac-12.” Pueyo helped the Spanish national team win a silver medal in the 2018 U-18 European championships.
5. Kamaile Hiapo, volleyball. Dave Rubio keeps turning out Pac-12-worthy recruits and Hiapo, a libero, was the state’s player of the year at Gilbert’s Skyline High School. Hiapo was also a first-team All-American as chosen by Prep Volleyball, and a second-team All-American by Flo Volleyball.
6. Israel Oloyede, men’s track and field. At Paradise Valley Community College last year, Oloyede, from North Canyon High School, was the NJCAA champion in the hammer throw and discus. Imagine the points he could score as a Wildcat.
7. Vivian Hou, women’s golf. Younger sister of UA junior standout Yu-Sang Hou, Vivian is regarded as one of the five or 10 leading incoming female golfers in the NCAA, and could help the Wildcats back to the national championship scene. “She will be a dominant force,” said UA coach Laura Ianello.
8. Amari Carter, women’s basketball. The grad transfer from Penn State started 90 games for the Big Ten team, making 113 3-pointers and being selected to the second-team All-Big Ten team in 2017-18.
9. Wesley Scott, baseball. Originally committed to national champion Vanderbilt, Scott, part of the 2018 Perfect Game All-Star team, changed his mind and will pitch for Jay Johnson’s Wildcats. Scott had 85 strikeouts in 50 innings last season for his Riverside, California, high school team.
10. Mariah Lopez, softball. In three years at Oklahoma, Lopez went 51-2 with a 1.61 ERA. She will likely be Arizona’s big-game pitcher from the season opener, giving the Wildcats a legitimate chance to challenge for the national championship.