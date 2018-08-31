ADOPTED: Abby, Pastachio, Bubba and Bean were all adopted from the Pima Animal Care Center. 

Responsible Dog Ownership Month — Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road. Neuters for male dogs 3 months to 3 years less than 60 pounds. Distemper, parvo and rabies vaccine for free at time of surgery. Call to make an appointment. Through Sept. 30. $20 plus $5 e-collar. 881-0321.

ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.

POPEYE

ID No.: A642341

Age: 8 years

Story: Popeye immediately captured the hearts of the volunteers. He is always happy. This guy loves his walks. Volunteers say he is lovable and charming and “quite the catch.”

Fee: Popeye is a member is the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

LEXIE THE GREAT

ID No.: A608410

Age: 10 years

Story: Lexie the Great is a happy, friendly, playful girl that just wants to meet everyone. She's affectionate, smart, has a lot of character and has so much love to give to anyone looking for a new companion.  

Fee: She is a member is the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

PEPPER

ID No.: A645107

Age: 10 years

Story: Pepper is a sweet girl who has a smile that will warm your heart. She gets along with others, loves attention and cuddles.

Fee: She is a member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

JASPER

ID No.:  A357454

Age: 10 years

Story: Jasper recently celebrated a birthday. This amazing boy is gentle and well behaved. Jasper is housebroken, he's full of great tricks and is very sociable and fun.

Fee: Jasper is in the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

CLOUD — DSH

ID No.: A640056

Age: 3 years

Story: Cloud is a sweet, quiet little girl. She's timid, but she craves attention and the best way to let her know everything is OK, is by giving her treats. She feels safe in her little box, but will warm up to you when you offer her some love.

Fee: Cloud has no adoption fee.    

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

TEX — GERMAN SHEPHERD/CAROLINA DOG MIX

Age: 2½ years

Story: Tex is a gentle soul looking for a person that wants a dog that they will spend a lot of time with. He also would like a home where he has a canine friend since he loves other dogs. Tex is such a good boy, he even doesn't mind cats. He loves to romp and play in the back yard while hanging out with you, he loves toys and enjoys playing a game of chase with his friends. He gets a little nervous going to the park, but is improving each time. He is smart and quickly learns. He knows sit, stay and basic cues. He is crate/doggie door/potty trained. Tex is neutered, microchipped and up to date with all shots.

Fee: $95. Adoption applications at lovar.org.

Contact: Lifeline of Oro Valley Rescue at 979-2282.

Meet: Call to arrange a meeting or at Petco Oro Valley MarketPlace by Walmart on weekends.

TRINITY — ORIENTAL DILUTE

Age: 3 years

Story: Trinity is mild mannered but shy at first and will need a little time in new surroundings to gradually progress to her sweet, loving self. She is blind in one eye but it has no impact to her. She would prefer a calm environment with minimal chaos and no small children. She does like the company of other cats and is fine with other dogs that wont chase her. Trinity is spayed, microchipped and up to date with all shots.

Adoption Fee: $50. Adoption applications lovar.org

Contact:  Lifeline of Oro Valley Rescue at 979-2282.

HOPE — BEAGLE MIX

Age: 5 years

Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but couldn't. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to PACC. She is very shy but has been slowly improving over the past several months. She enjoys the company of other dogs. Hope needs an adopter who has a doggy companion and who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life.

Fee: $200.

Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720 or soazbeaglerescue.com

Meet: By appointment.

DRAGON — GREYHOUND

Age: 2½ years

Story: Dragon is beautiful inside and out. He is one of the most easy going hounds, he gets along well with all his foster siblings in the house including cats. Dragon is also very expressive, he loves to talk and sing. He travels great in the car, walks well on a leash and loves to cuddle.

Fee: $350.

Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 955-7421 or sagreyhoundadoption.org.

PAUL

Age: 4 months

Story: Paul is a mellow boy, he loves other cats, especially older ones. Paul needs an indoor-only home and plenty of love.

Fee: $50, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol in Green Valley at 207-4024 or greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment.

MINKA 

ID No.: 857324

Age: 3 years

Story: Minka loves to sit near a window and watch birds. She needs a loving family.

Fee: $80.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 327-6088, ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

SHIRLEY

ID No.: 859687

Age: 2 years

Story: Shirley would love a home with another dog to help show her the way. She would do best in a home without young kids. 

Fee: $80.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 327-6088, ext. 173.

MIKKA — AUSSIE MIX

Age: 2 years, 10 months.

Story: Mikka has been house trained, leash trained, and learned commands. In her dream home, energetic Mikka will have fun being active, playing ball, and loving her person.

Fee: $85.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10a.m.-2 p.m. Daily. 

CHECKERS — SHORTHAIRED TUXEDO

Age: 2 years

Story: Checkers is a sweet boy who recovered nicely from a huge puncture wound and a dislocated leg. When you take this lover home, he'll tell you all about his miracle recovery.

Fee: $45.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.

