Adopted: Ziti has been adopted from The Animal League of Green Valley. Dollar, Blender, Spriggan, and Cody have been adopted from Pima Animal Care Center. Adele and Haley were adopted from Pawsitively Cats.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
HEATWAVE
ID: A670572
Age: 3 years
Qualities: Heatwave loves going to playgroup and running around with the other pups. He’s full of personality, is house trained, is easy to leash up and walk, and he loves being petted.
Fee: Heatwave has a $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
LUNA
ID: A542009
Age: 6 years
Qualities: Luna is an easy going lady who gets along with dogs her size. She’s a playgroup rock star, is housebroken, and rides well in the car. At the end of the day, Luna enjoys playing with her squeaky toys, loves to cuddle and snores ever so lightly.
Fee: Luna has a $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
GAZPACHO
ID: A686471
Age: 1 year
Qualities: Gazpacho is a calm and loving soul. He’s a relaxed and gentle young man who likes affection and human companionship. Gazpacho will come right up to you so he can get some head scratches and comforting.
Fee: Gazpacho has a $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
TOMBA
ID: A684743
Age: 2 years
Qualities: Tomba is a lap monkey. She’ll climb into your lap and shower you with sweet kisses. She’s a friendly, affectionate, smart, snuggly amateur treat catcher looking for a quiet family to love her.
Fee: Tomba has a $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
RUE — DLH
ID: A686258
Age: 6 years
Qualities: Rue appreciates the finer things in life. She enjoys gazing out the window at the birds and lizards, she loves her servings of tuna and she always makes time for her beauty naps.
Fee: Rue has a $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
EVA — DSH
ID: A686098
Age: 3 years
Qualities: Eva is a friendly girl in search of someone who can give her regular neck scritches. She’s a little shy at first, but warms up quickly when you ply her with tasty treats.
Fee: Eva has a $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
CRANBERRY
Age: 6 months.
Story: After spending her first 5 months in a backyard without much contact with people, Cranberry and her siblings were brought to TALGV for socialization and training. She has soon learned to enjoy the company of people who care and would be a wonderful companion.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily (closed Thanksgiving Day).
YOGURT — GREY AND WHITE TABBY
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Yogurt is a charming, friendly, inquisitive and independent female who enjoyed two dog companions at her former home. She is 11 pounds of tabby and white furry fun.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 7 days a week (closed Thanksgiving Day).
BEATRICE — FEMALE
ID: 877231
Age: 5-years-old
Qualities: I am a sweet girl who, once comfortable, becomes very outgoing and friendly.
Needs: New environments can be scary for me so I will need to go home with a patient family.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, or noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
KARLA — FEMALE
ID: 880839
Age: 4 years old
Qualities: I’m a sweet girl with a gentle nature and loving personality.
Needs: Loving family
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays or noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
BUCKY — MALE DSH GRAY, BLUE OR SILVER TABBY
Age: 7 months old
Story: Bucky’s life had a rough start but now it is really good, and it could be perfect if you would give him a home of his own. Bucky was rescued with 16 other kittens from a hoarding situation where he was very small and not in good health. But now he is the picture of perfection, handsome, healthy, lovable. Bucky loves playing with kitty friends, so please be sure he has a kitty friend. His foster mom says he’s one of her most photogenic kittens. If you hold him, pet him, brush him, love him and, of course, feed him well, Bucky will make for a happy family. So come see him soon.
Fee: $20, but only in November during Paws Patrol’s 50% Off Adoption Fees for all male cats, adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Meet: By appointment.
PETER PARKER — DSH ORANGE AND RED TABBY
Age: 7 months.
Story: If you like Marvel Comics, then you know of Peter Parker. In the movies, Peter is an action hero, and this kitten is definitely a character who likes action. Peter was one of 12 or so kittens raised in a foster home. He came from unpleasant surroundings but now he is strong, healthy and one of the few action character kittens who is still searching for his forever home. This orange tabby is soft and laid-back. He plays hard then takes naps. He loves human attention and will be a great superhero in your family. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20, but only in November during Paws Patrol’s 50% off adoption fees for all male cats. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment.
HUNAHPU — MALE DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: Possibly 4 years.
Story: If Hunahpu could speak our language he would share his tragic story. He was part of a hoarding situation and then PACC rescued him recently and had him neutered. He had plenty of food and was cared for. Then he was quickly adopted to someone in Green Valley, and in just a few days, Hunahpu ended up outside and found safety in the garage of some Paws Patrol volunteers. The Paws people tried to contact his new owners but for some reason, they did not want this brown tabby back, but that is a good thing. Because in his Paws Patrol foster home, he has plenty of food, a nice bed and people to pet me. He doesn’t particularly do well with other cats, probably because of his early hoarding days, so Hunahpu needs to be your only cat.
Fee: $20 during Paws Patrol’s 50% off adoption fees for all male cats, adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Meet: By appointment.
ROBBIE — MALE TUXEDO
Age: 18 months.
Story: Robbie is the most lovable Tuxedo cat you’ll ever meet. He loves to give you attention and when you hold him, he may even hug you back. He really likes being petted and he loves living indoors. When he came to Paws Patrol he was underweight. Now he’s healthy, always hungry and ready to find an indoor forever home, preferably one without other pets or small children. So if you have the patience to help this handsome tuxedo cat, together you can watch the world go by.
Fee: $20 in November during Paws Patrol’s 50% off adoption fees for all male cats, adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Meet: By appointment.
OPAL — DSH ORANGE AND RED TABBY
Age: 1 year.
Story: Opal is a beautiful and loving tabby with the softest orange coat. This year has been a whirlwind for her. She gave birth to four beautiful kittens this spring. With a foster home to go to, she was able to be the best mom ever. She nursed and cuddled those kittens. It was hard because she’s so young herself. Now that Opal’s kittens are adopted, she needs a family of her own. She is super affectionate and if you let her, she’ll be the best lap kitty you will ever have. Opal loves to give humans attention and she would do best in a house where she’s the only cat. Adoption qualification required.
Fee: $40. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment.
INA — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 1½ years old
Qualities: This young lady is a little quiet, but very sweet. She doesn’t get along with dogs at all, as they frighten her, and she would be best suited in a home without children, as she is easily startled. She does get along with cats, and finds their company soothing and enjoyable.
Needs: A home with a patient family who loves quiet kitties. Needs treats, and if you have a sunny spot, she’d love to snooze in it.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays.
FINNEGAN — DSH ORANGE/WHITE
Age: 6 months
Story: Finnegan is a sweet-tempered boy who loves people, other kittens and cat-friendly dogs. He is a shelter favorite who would love his own home. Could that be yours?
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
TONY — DSH BLACK
Age: 6 months
Story: Tony is an outgoing, lovable, playful kitten. He just loves people and will hop in your lap the second he sees you. His kinked tail just gives him more purrsonality.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two (includes spay/neuter, microchip and appropriate shots)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
Meet: Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; 1145 N. Woodland Ave.