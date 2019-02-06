Unlike other Pac-12 teams such as Oregon or Utah, the Huskies don’t typically mix in other defensive schemes with the 2-3.
“It’s really all they do, so they don’t waste a lot of time working on different things,” Bartow says.
Instead, they get sounder and sounder at the 2-3, and dare you to beat it.
“What I think makes them special are two things: one is they play it every day, every possession,” said Matt Muehlebach, the Pac-12 Networks analyst who played for UA under Lute Olson. “That’s really rare. Because they just work on it constantly, it just makes them better. A lot of teams use a zone as a change of pace, to see if it works.
“The other thing is that teams don’t practice against the zone all the time because they’re running their own stuff and and their own defense may be a man or a zone.”
Muehlebach said the zone also can save a team’s energy because it doesn’t mandate switching or other role changes, while also allowing defenses to see everything that’s developing in front of them.
Combine that with Washingtons’ experience level, and you start to see why Thybulle and company have developed a knack for knowing when to go for the ball.
“The other piece they do well is reading eyes,” Kent said. “They do a nice job of reaching or anticipating your next pass.”