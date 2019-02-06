Because the Huskies extend far in the 2-3, there are soft spots in the midrange and short corner areas. But an offense must move quickly and smartly to take advantage.
“You have to have players who can really put the ball on the floor and get between their defender, that are skilled and can move the ball,” Miller said. “It’s getting it in the middle, and once you get it in the middle — great, you got there — but now you gotta score.”
The Huskies have also struggled to rebound defensively in their zone. Washington has the second-worst defensive rebounding percentage in the league, allowing Pac-12 opponents to rebound their own misses 31.1 percent of the time.
But Washington’s opponents still don’t always stick those second shots back in.
The Huskies are holding Pac-12 teams to just 48.1 percent from two-point range, and opponents have the lowest overall effective field goal percentage in the league against Washington (46.6 percent, when 3-point shots are given with an extra 50 percent credit).
Basically, that means the bottom line with Washington’s 2-3 zone is pretty simple.
“You can score on it,” Bartow says, “but it’s not easy.”