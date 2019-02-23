Arizona head coach Sean Miller calls a play during the second half of the Wildcats' game against Washington State, Feb. 9, 2019, at McKale Center.

Many coaches like to insist that the next game on their schedule is the most important, and Miller did just that after the Wildcats beat Cal 76-51 on Thursday.

“In my mind, there's no game that we've played this season that's bigger than the one we play on Sunday,” Miller said.

But there’s a pretty good chance he means it this time, because the result on Sunday could send the Wildcats in one of two vastly different directions.

A win would put the Wildcats at 15-12 overall and 7-8 in the Pac-12, with some momentum and the hope of getting guard Brandon Williams back in Oregon next week (if Williams doesn't come back Sunday, of which Miller said there is a slim chance).

UA would also at least have a mathematical shot at one of four Pac-12 Tournament byes or a preferential No. 5 seed (playing Cal in the first round) or No. 6 (probably playing WSU).

A loss would drop the Wildcats to 6-9 in the Pac-12, heading them firmly toward a No. 7-10 seeds in the Pac-12 Tournament, meaning a first-round game probably against somebody they will have already lost to, like Stanford, Colorado, UCLA or Oregon.

Such an opener would in turn ensure making a four-game run through the Pac-12 Tournament for an automatic NCAA Tournament berth would be extraordinarily difficult.

Then there’s the matter of some much-needed momentum, which can get spun either way Sunday: UA has left only the trip to Oregon next week and what figures to be an emotional home-court finale with ASU on March 9. No doubt the Wildcats need to be confident before those three games.