Many coaches like to insist that the next game on their schedule is the most important, and Miller did just that after the Wildcats beat Cal 76-51 on Thursday.
“In my mind, there's no game that we've played this season that's bigger than the one we play on Sunday,” Miller said.
But there’s a pretty good chance he means it this time, because the result on Sunday could send the Wildcats in one of two vastly different directions.
A win would put the Wildcats at 15-12 overall and 7-8 in the Pac-12, with some momentum and the hope of getting guard Brandon Williams back in Oregon next week (if Williams doesn't come back Sunday, of which Miller said there is a slim chance).
UA would also at least have a mathematical shot at one of four Pac-12 Tournament byes or a preferential No. 5 seed (playing Cal in the first round) or No. 6 (probably playing WSU).
A loss would drop the Wildcats to 6-9 in the Pac-12, heading them firmly toward a No. 7-10 seeds in the Pac-12 Tournament, meaning a first-round game probably against somebody they will have already lost to, like Stanford, Colorado, UCLA or Oregon.
Such an opener would in turn ensure making a four-game run through the Pac-12 Tournament for an automatic NCAA Tournament berth would be extraordinarily difficult.
Then there’s the matter of some much-needed momentum, which can get spun either way Sunday: UA has left only the trip to Oregon next week and what figures to be an emotional home-court finale with ASU on March 9. No doubt the Wildcats need to be confident before those three games.