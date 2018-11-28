Arizona initially had Texas Southern penciled in for this game, but the Houston-based school backed out after rugged-scheduling coach Mike Davis departed. Arizona went looking for a replacement and found Georgia Southern, which was still searching for a lucrative guarantee game to help its budget.
The Eagles had to play ETSU at home on Tuesday, but the $90,000 that UA offered was too much to resist. Besides, Byington said his players also enjoy playing historically successful high-major teams.
But the reality of the schedule hit the Eagles this week. They had to play a home game Thursday night at 7 p.m., try to get to sleep by midnight or so, then wake up at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
They caught an early morning flight from Savannah, Georgia, to Atlanta, then a connecting Atlanta-to-Tucson flight. Not long after arriving, they had lunch, then study tables and were scheduled to practice at McKale Center later Wednesday.
There wasn’t much time to rest.
“Hopefully, they got a nap on the plane,” Byington said.