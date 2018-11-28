The Eagles collect only 21.5 percent of their offensive rebounding chances, the 20th-worst rate in Division I, but are still outrebounding opponents by an average of 3.4 per game. They also have one of the country’s better offensive rebounders (3.2 per game) in the 6-foot-8 Montae Glenn.
Arizona, meanwhile, was outrebounded by an average of 5.3 per game in the Maui Invitational, and had only 19 collective offensive rebounds compared to the 29 offensive rebounds that Iowa State, Gonzaga and Auburn picked up against the Wildcats.
UA forwards Jeter (7.3) and Ryan Luther (6.3) both rebounded well in Maui but Jeter limited himself when he fouled out of the Gonzaga game on a technical and personal foul with 12 minutes left, while Luther was playing with what Miller said was a hand injury suffered against Iowa State.
Their two fates illustrated again how precious each rebound can be for the Wildcats this season without Deandre Ayton and Dusan Ristic around.
“We just have to do it as a unit,” said UA forward Ira Lee, who averaged 3.0 rebounds in Maui. “All of our guys have to box out. It can’t be two or three of us boxing out. It has to be all five. We don’t have as much size as we’ve had in the past. This year, there’s no room for error.”