After the Wildcats took 40.6 percent of their shots from 3-point range in their first exhibition game against Western New Mexico, Miller said a key for his team was shooting the 3 more often. Then the Wildcats took 41.6 percent of their shots from 3 against Chaminade and 43.8 percent in their regular-season-opener against Houston Baptist.
That was also a notable difference from last season, when Arizona took only 32.1 percent of its shots from long range, the 40th lowest percentage in Division I.
But over their past two games, the Wildcats’ percentage of 3s dipped to 32.8 against Cal Poly and 27.1 percent against UTEP. Against the Miners, UA connected on just 4 of 16 3-point attempts.
Through the three games, the Wildcats have hit 3s at only a 31.1 percent rate, which ranks No. 222 nationally. Point guard Justin Coleman and backup combo guard Alex Barcello are both 1 for 6. Smith went 4 for 7 from 3 against Cal Poly but a combined 0 for 4 against HBU and UTEP.
“A couple of times, he took challenged ones and let’s face it, the challenged 3-point shots are hard to make,” Miller said of Smith. “A lot of times (making them) is fool’s gold — it’s setting you up in the future to go back to being a low-percentage shooter.
“Part of it is looking at the 16 3s. Were they all good? How many of them do we not need to take? That’s something we have to teach our team.”
Quickly, too. The idea of poor shot selection carrying over to another prestigious multiteam event in Maui is probably one Miller doesn’t want to think about. A year ago, the Wildcats made just 10 of 54 3-pointers (18.5 percent) in the Battle 4 Atlantis while losing all three games.
“We went down there and there were a number of guys taking shots who didn’t understand the time, score, circumstance,” Miller said. “We have to take a great 3-point shot and if they don’t present themselves then we can’t take them just to take them. That’s No. 1.
“And confidence, Dylan is a guy that sometimes his confidence can waver. You saw Brandon Williams, he didn’t shoot the ball really well the first two games but (against UTEP) he did.”
Williams was 6 of 20 from the field over his first two games but was 6 for 12 on Wednesday, making 2 of 3 3-pointers he tried.
“I’m just taking shots I know I’m capable of making,” Williams said. “I’m gonna take those and I’m confident I’m gonna hit them.”