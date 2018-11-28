While Georgia Southern played in a lesser tournament than the Battle 4 Atlantis, in which UA went 0-3 last season, the Eagles did go 3-0 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase earlier this month.
They beat Florida Atlantic in the first game, then took care of former UA coach Lorenzo Romar’s new team, Pepperdine. In the title game, Georgia Southern beat Montana, which is also expected to be one of UA’s toughest nonconference opponents this season (the Griz will arrive at McKale on Dec. 19).
“The Bahamas was great for us,” Byington said. “You learn a lot in a couple of days. We were dealing with a ton of injuries and foul trouble.”
The Showcase also revealed that the Eagles were able to successfully mix two freshmen, guard/forward Elijah McCadden and guard Calvin Wishart, into what is otherwise a veteran rotation. Not only is Brown a three-team All-Sun Belt pick already, but the Eagles also have another senior, guard Ike Smith, nearing 1,500 points and 500 rebounds for his career.
Together, the Eagles might be Byington’s best overall group since he arrived in Statesboro in 2013.
“I think we’re longer, and more athletic,” Byington said. “I have three seniors who have started since they were freshmen. They’ve been through it. I’ve got eight guys who didn’t play last year so we’re a work in progress. But I think we’re pretty good right now.”