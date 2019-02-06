Hopkins says the way Thybulle and Crisp play together defensively is one reason the zone has been so effective this season. But the truth is that the entire roster is well-connected, with the core of them having been recruited years ago by former UW and former UA associate head coach Lorenzo Romar.
It helped Washington that Thybulle opted not to test the NBA draft last spring after saying he seriously considered it, while Dickerson returned to Washington after doing so.
As a result, the Huskies often start three seniors and two sophomores, though Dickerson’s availability is questionable for Thursday because he suffered a sprained ankle against UCLA. Overall, the Huskies have their top eight players back from last season.
That just doesn’t happen hardly anymore.
“Washington is kind of like how college basketball used to be, where you have a lot of talented players who get an opportunity, sometimes it’s a starting role and they take the starting role and grow,” Miller said.
“They get better, stronger. Then you have a talented group who’s been together. Good players who have been in the same role for multiple years — Crisp, Nowell, Dickerson, Thybulle — they have been through Pac-12 seasons, they’ve played on the road. They’ve invested. They’ve taken the next step.”