Upon arriving at ASU in the spring of 2015, ASU coach Bobby Hurley started putting together schedules that included two-game series with Kansas and Kentucky, other games with Creighton and Purdue, plus one this season against top 10 newcomer Nevada.
That means that the buzz over Thursday’s in-state showdown won’t be anything new for the Sun Devils.
“We have been in a lot of big games,” Hurley said. “The rivalry will have some extra juice and having our crowd. ... There are a lot of great things that go along with playing a program that has the track record and success that Arizona has. So it is on the same level as to when we had Kansas here just in terms of the magnitude.”
Miller said Hurley’s tough scheduling “says a lot about him,” while complimenting his one-time USA teammate in the 1991 World University games.
“What it’s done has given him the opportunity to win and grow, and build his program,” Miller said. “I think they play an exciting style of basketball as well. I think it’s a job well done. … As coaches, sometimes you want to make sure we tip our hat to a guy who does a good job. Doesn’t mean you don’t want to win, but his work speaks for itself.”
UA forward Ira Lee, a native of Phoenix who moved to Southern California when he was 12, said Hurley has done a “great job” since taking over the Sun Devils.
“They haven’t had a show like that in a long time,” Lee said.