Arizona has put up the kind of team defensive numbers that Miller likes to see, after a 2017-18 season in which the offensively-gifted Wildcats had just the 83rd most efficient defense.
Over three games, the Wildcats have held opponents to 55.7 points, 34.5 percent shooting overall, 35.9 percent shooting from 2-point range and 31.7 percent 3-point shooting, while averaging three blocks and 7.3 steals per game. Opponents have averaged 17 turnovers against them.
Miller said the Wildcats defense was “growing,” but then transitioned into his concern about their rebounding.
Without Ayton (11.6 average rebounds) and Ristic (6.9), the Wildcats need rebounding from virtually all positions. The fact that UA allowed HBU 18 offensive rebounds and UTEP to get nine stuck in Miller’s mind.
“We have to be able to pressure the other team and be smart with our pressure,” Miller said. “When a shot goes up, we can’t be dismantled on the defensive glass, we can’t let these teams get second shots and put fouls on our team because we can’t rebound. With our lack of size, we have to make up for it by having five guys determined and blocking out, and guys who don’t start coming in the game and really contributing in that area.
“For the most part it usually starts with individual players. Dylan, Emmanuel Akot, Chase Jeter, those three are really standing out in setting the tone that defense is important. There’s gonna be times when we have to win when the ball doesn’t go in and a lot of times that’s the difference between a good and a not so good season.
“We’re working really hard at it. Our team is a group of guys who believe they can do it. We’ll see.”